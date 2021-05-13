10-pound log of meat used as weapon during fight in Walmart chip aisle, Ohio cops say

A 10-pound meat log was used as a weapon during a Walmart fight Tuesday in South Euclid, Ohio, police say. South Euclid Police Department

A fight between two former neighbors at an Ohio Walmart ended with one of them being struck in the face with 10 pounds of meat, police say.

Officers in South Euclid were sent Tuesday afternoon to a Walmart — the potato chip aisle — following a fight between the two women, according to police. Police learned one of the women had a protection order against the other following an incident when they lived in the same duplex.

When they made eye contact, the women the protection was against said she would beat the other woman, as well as her 7-year-old daughter, police say. She allegedly pulled down her COVID-19 mask and tried to spit on the woman, but she missed.

She proceeded to grab a 10-pound log of meat from the other woman’s shopping cart, striking her in the face with it, police said.

Police said the woman, who was not identified, has a history of violent behavior and multiple warrants for her arrest.

“It is unknown as to what initially led to the beef between the two women,” police said in a cheeky Facebook post.

Police did not say if the victim suffered any injuries.

The woman armed with the meat log was charged with assault and violating a temporary protection order, according to police.