Shooting at Mother’s Day party leaves one man dead, others wounded, California cops say

Two men shot into a crowd at a Mother’s Day party in Hollywood, California, leaving one man dead and others wounded, Los Angeles authorities said. Getty Images/iStockphoto

One man is dead and others are injured after a Mother’s Day party in Hollywood ended in violence, according to California police.

Los Angeles police said they heard gunshots Sunday night and found a 29-year-old man dead when they arrived at Afton Place, CBSLA reported.

Five other people, including three in critical condition with gunshot wounds, were taken to the hospital, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a news release.

Police said there were around 30 to 40 people in the street at the intersection of North Gower Street and Fountain Avenue, according to Fox 11.

Witnesses told police that two men who weren’t invited to the party opened fire at the crowd, including children and family members, the station reported.

“It is the most egregious thing that you could do. Indiscriminate fire into any kind of party,” said LAPD Lt. John Radtke, according to Fox 11. “We’re very fortunate in many ways in these incidents that we don’t have little kids or babies being killed inside a residence. So as bad as this is, unfortunately, it could be worse.”

The shooting resulted from an argument at the party, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center, NBC Los Angeles reported.

No one has been apprehended in the shooting, said the officer, according to the station.

The name of the man who died hasn’t been released to the public.