Scam tricks parents into buying bogus SAT test prep materials, BBB warns

The Better Business Bureau is warning of a scam aimed at tricking students and parents into buying fake SAT/ACT prep materials. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Preparing for college is stressful enough. Now, fraudsters are targeting the parents of students who are planning for important college admissions exams, according to the Better Business Bureau.

The watchdog group issued a warning about scammers tricking parents into buying bogus SAT test prep materials.

The ruse usually begins with an unsolicited phone call from someone claiming to be from the College Board, the company behind the SAT and ACT, or another educational organization, the BBB says. The scammer claims they’re calling to confirm your address so that they can ship books, CDs and other test prep materials requested by your child at school.

The caller will then ask for a deposit, usually several hundred dollars, to send the materials but promises a refund once the materials are returned. Don’t fall for it, the watchdog group warns.

“Unfortunately, if you provide your address and credit card details, the materials will never arrive, and your deposit will never be refunded,” according to the BBB. “Scammers now have your credit card number and other personal information.”

A number of these calls have been reported to the BBB’s Scam Tracker, in which victims say the scammers had access to their student’s name and school information.

One victim in Boulder, Colorado, described being scammed out of $919 from an “educational” company that billed them for test prep materials they never used. A similar incident was reported out of Essex County, New Jersey, in which a parent says an “official” from the College Board called to offer test prep materials for their rising senior.

The caller said they could try the CDs for one month at no charge, the victim wrote on BBB’s Scam Tracker. The materials arrived damaged, however, so they were shipped back. A recurring, unauthorized charge of $69.50 later appeared on the victim’s credit card.

“If AMEX didn’t catch this as a fraud alert, I may not have noticed,” one parent wrote. “Their practices are deceptive, and listing a charge as merely Educational helps them fly under the radar and be missed on credit card statements. College admissions testing is stressful enough. Families don’t need this nonsense.”

To avoid falling victim to SAT test prep scams, the BBB offers several tips. First, consumers should always be suspicious of unsolicited calls and do their research before sharing sensitive information. Parents should also double check with their kids if a scammer claims they’re calling about a service your child has requested.

The BBB also notes that the College Board will never ask for credit card information over the phone or via email.

If you do make a purchase, it’s best to avoid paying with a debit or pre-paid card and use a credit card instead, according to the watchdog group.