Radio provocateur Rush Limbaugh dies at 70. ‘Conservative movement lost an icon’

Rush Limbaugh, who became a conservative icon through his radio show, died Wednesday after a battle with lung cancer. He was 70.

A native of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Limbaugh became a pioneer in radio. His nationally syndicated “The Rush Limbaugh Show” launched in 1988 with a heavy focus on conservative politics. He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom last year after he announced he had cancer.

Limbaugh jumped to national fame while in Sacramento, California, with his run on KFBK from 1984 to 1988 catapulting him to a larger audience. He took his jokes about Sacramento suburb Rio Linda with him to the national stage.

Limbaugh leaves a legacy within the radio industry and politics. His show was the most listened to talk radio broadcast in the country, according to USA Today.

But his controversial views were often polarizing, racist and misogynistic. One of his frequent targets was former President Barack Obama. In 2008, he chuckled on air after a caller compared the president to cartoon monkey Curious George.

His influence was critical in helping Republicans take over Congress in 1994, ultimately resulting in the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton.

There was an outpouring of support on social media Wednesday after the news of his death.

The Conservative movement lost an ICON today in Rush Limbaugh. RIP — Corey R. Lewandowski (@CLewandowski_) February 17, 2021 Rush Limbaugh was a hero for this country. He changed so many millions of lives for the better, mine included.



The greatest radio host that has ever lived. A patriot, and an icon.



God bless him and his family. — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) February 17, 2021 No words ... I just got news the Rush Limbaugh has passed away.

thanks Rush for all you taught, gave and were. A hero to many. An icon. A patriot. A revolutionary that saved radio.

Heavens gain, our loss. — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) February 17, 2021 1/3 Rush Limbaugh had unrelenting boldness to proclaim the truth. Watching his wit, passion, and willingness to hold the media accountable informed my entire career.



Growing up in Plant City, Florida, my dad would always play the Rush Limbaugh program in his pick-up truck... — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) February 17, 2021 My heart is broken for the Limbaugh family and our country. America has lost a great champion of freedom. My prayers and condolences to the Limbaugh family including my good friend @DavidLimbaugh. Rest in peace Rush. — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) February 17, 2021

Limbaugh briefly left radio in 1979 to work for the Kansas City Royals as director of promotions before returning to radio in the ‘80s as an on-air host at KFBK in Sacramento.

He is a member of the Radio Hall of Fame and National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

When Limbaugh received the Medal of Freedom last year, Trump said Limbaugh was “beloved by millions of Americans.”

For years Rush Limbaugh gave a voice to so many who felt forgotten by their government. We’ve lost a legend in talk radio, a faithful warrior for the conservative cause, and most importantly a great American. God bless his family. — Mark Meadows (@MarkMeadows) February 17, 2021 No conservative would have a voice on ANY platform today if not for Rush Limbaugh. The world is a sadder place with him not in it. — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) February 17, 2021 RIP Rush Limbaugh, the creator of talk radio and by extension the alternative media, an indispensable and iconic conservative voice. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 17, 2021 Rush Limbaugh revolutionized American radio. His voice guided the conservative movement for millions every day.



Rest In Peace, Rush. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) February 17, 2021

In 2006, Limbaugh was arrested following a three-year investigation in a prescription fraud case. A plea deal was later reached, as Limbaugh sought treatment for drug addiction, according to ABC News.

After the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Limbaugh dismissed the notion that the rioters should be condemned and compared them to the colonists that sparked the American Revolution, The Hill reported.