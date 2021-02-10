Mom flung from minivan roof as she tries to stop baby’s kidnapping, Arizona police say

Brittany Martie, 30, of Phoenix died after being thrown from her minivan, Peoria police said. A man reportedly drove away with her 10-month-old baby inside. Getty Images/iStockphoto

An Arizona woman died after being thrown from the hood of her minivan while trying to stop her baby from being kidnapped, police said.

Peoria police said in a statement that they responded to calls about domestic violence on Tuesday night and received reports of a woman holding onto a vehicle while it was driving down the road. Police said they learned that Brittany Martie, 30, had been injured while trying to prevent the alleged abduction of her 10-month-old child.

According to police, a man jumped into the driver’s seat of Martie’s minivan and began driving away with the baby still inside. Witnesses told police that they saw Martie grab the vehicle, and she was thrown off when it sped away. Martie was taken to a hospital and died from her injuries, police said.

The man has been identified as 30-year-old Eric Maes, the baby’s father, police said. An Amber Alert was issued, and the child was found abandoned “in good health” early Wednesday, according to police.

Peoria Police Sgt. Amanda Gaines said that Martie had been on top of the car and suffered life-threatening injuries and died during surgery, AZFamily reported. Gaines also said that Maes was last spotted “running with the baby” after ditching the car, according to the publication.