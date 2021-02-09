Exotic cat native to Africa found wandering streets of North Las Vegas, photos show

A serval cat native to Africa was found in North Las Vegas, police said. NLVPD

There’s a lot to see in and around Las Vegas, but it’s not every day people see an exotic cat wandering the streets.

The North Las Vegas Police Department found a wild cat prowling the neighborhood, according to a post on Facebook.

“So who let the cat out of the bag?” the police department wrote in Tuesday’s post. “It’s not often you see a serval cat, which is a wild cat native to Africa, in North Las Vegas.”

Police didn’t know where the cat came from or how it made its way to North Las Vegas.

Some people on social media, however, said the cat was spotted on neighborhood apps such as Neighbors and Nextdoor.

A worried pet owner posted a photo Sunday of an exotic cat that was missing in the same area.

“If located, please do not chase or corner him as he is very skittish,” a post about the animal said on Nextdoor.

Servals are medium-sized cats that typically are found in savannas, according to the African Wildlife Foundation. They can weigh up to 40 pounds and be almost 2 feet tall.