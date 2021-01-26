Spicy chicken nuggets return to McDonald’s — for a limited time. Here’s what to know

Spicy Chicken McNuggets are returning to McDonald’s restaurants nationwide. AP

Good news for spicy food fans — McDonald’s is bringing back spicy chicken nuggets nationwide.

Spicy Chicken McNuggets will land at participating McDonald’s on Feb. 1, the company announced Monday.

McDonald’s debuted the spicy nuggets last fall. It was the restaurant chain’s first new McNugget flavor in nearly 40 years.

When they left menus, some took the news pretty hard.

Mcdonalds needs to come back with their spicy chicken nuggets already — King King James (@CaffeineFiend27) January 22, 2021 If @McDonalds can bring back the spicy chicken nuggets that would be great — Yesenia Tomlinson (@yayamaciel94) January 20, 2021 @McDonalds please bring back the spicy nuggets — Meshari Al-Kulaib (@meshmish50) January 19, 2021

The nuggets are coated with a tempura breading featuring cayenne and chili peppers.

McDonald’s is bringing Spicy Chicken McNuggets for a limited time. The nugget flavor made its debut in 2020. McDonald's

McDonald’s Mighty Hot Sauce — a blend of crushed red and cayenne peppers with garlic and a hint of sweetness — will return to menus at the same time.

Both the nuggets and the hot sauce will only be around for a limited time, but McDonald’s didn’t say how long.

Regardless, spicy nugget fans seem pretty excited.

Spicy nuggets. 100 pac please — Kajsa (@Kajsalindh1) January 26, 2021 MCDONALDS SPICY NUGGETS ARE COMING BACK — ❀ cj ✿ (@ceejayahr) January 26, 2021 mcdonalds bringing back their spicy nuggets made my NIGHT <3 suddenly, i have a personality trait again. — maybe: hannah (@chickenmchannah) January 26, 2021 McDonalds brought back the spicy nugget!!! — lil 6up aY3! (@lil6up) January 26, 2021

To mark the occasion, McDonald’s is giving away a free six-piece Spicy Chicken McNugget when you make a $20 McDelivery order on DoorDash using code SPICY from Feb. 2 to Feb. 6, the company said.

It’s been a good week for those who like to turn up the heat at mealtime.

McDonald’s announcement came the same day that the Grilled Spicy Chicken Deluxe Sandwich arrived at Chick-fil-A restaurants — the grilled answer to the restaurant’s fan-favorite Spicy Chicken Sandwich.

McDonald’s also has three new fried chicken sandwiches slated to hit menus Feb. 24: the Crispy Chicken Sandwich as well as a deluxe version with tomatoes, lettuce and mayo and a spicy version featuring a spicy pepper sauce.

McDonald’s tested the Crispy Chicken Sandwich in select restaurants in Texas, Tennessee, Kentucky and Virginia last year, along with the Deluxe Crispy Chicken Sandwich, McClatchy News previously reported.