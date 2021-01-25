Couple, baby missing for days found dead with truck stuck in woods, Michigan cops say

A Michigan couple and their baby were found dead after vanishing for more than a week, news outlets report.

The disappearance of Amanda Pomeroy and Douglas Dougherty of Bay City, along with their son 7-month-old son Jacob, baffled relatives, WNEM reported.

Dougherty’s parents told WJRT the couple dropped off their 9-year-old daughter at a friend’s home on Jan. 12 and a gas station manager recalled seeing Pomeroy the next morning.

After they couldn’t be contacted by phone or social media, police issued a missing persons alert on Jan. 16, WJRT reported.

“He supposedly has his cell phone and so does she but they’re not answering, and it goes right to voicemail,” Dougherty’s sister, Kimberly Dougherty, told WNEM about a week after their disappearance.

Residents offered to fly their drone in the search while police pursued leads for days, she told WNEM.

Now the family learned the fate of the couple and their 7-month-old son over the weekend.

On Saturday afternoon, a snowmobiler discovered the truck stuck on a large rock in Ogemaw County and their bodies outside the vehicle, MLive.com reported.

The truck was in a large wooded area near Rose City, where they had been visiting relatives, MLive.com reported.

It appeared Dougherty was trying to move the truck, Ogemaw County Sheriff Brian Gilbert told MLive.com.

“There’s a lot of unanswered questions that we need to know,” he told the news outlet. “We’re doing autopsies right now, so we’ll have some final answers (soon).”