Dentist charged with child porn used ranch for ‘salacious behavior,’ Texas lawsuit says

Jason White, a Lubbock, Texas, dentist charged with child pornography distribution, is accused of operating the illicit business at a ranch, a lawsuit says. Screengrab from KAMC.

A Texas dentist charged with distributing child pornography is now accused of running a “porn business” from his ranch, a lawsuit says.

Jason Paul White, 41, was arrested at his dentist’s office in Lubbock last week after an FBI investigation into allegations he exchanged sexual videos and photos with three teens, authorities say. He was charged in a Texas federal court with receipt and distribution of child pornography.

The parents of three boys said White gave their children sex toys and requested sexually explicit content from them, according to a criminal complaint.

Among the allegations in the complaint, White is accused of showing a 13-year-old a video of himself in a sex act; requesting a nude photo from a 17-year-old and sending it to another man; and coercing a 16-year-old into partially undressing and showing him video of a child engaging in a sex act while visiting his ranch.

After a court hearing Wednesday, White’s attorney, Russell Lorfing, told KAMC “just because somebody has been charged does not mean that they are actually guilty.”

“We think he’s innocent until proven guilty and we’re going to fight to prove that,” Phil Johnson, another attorney for White, told the Lubbock TV station.

White was charged Wednesday with sexual performance by a child by local authorities, KCBD reported.

On Thursday, the mother of a teen in the child pornography case filed a lawsuit, seeking $10 million.

The lawsuit says White began to groom the boy for an inappropriate sexual relationship at 16 years old. White told the child to send him videos of himself in sex acts, which he could sell in his “porn business” and pay him for once he reached the age of 17, the lawsuit says.

The “porn business” White described to the teen has several business partners, who were not named, the lawsuit says.

“White has solicited minors to engage in sex acts on video for payment and has likely disseminated the images and videos to prominent individuals,” the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit says much of White’s “salacious behavior” happened at a ranch in Post, a town about 40 miles southeast of Lubbock.

“We are going to do everything the law allows to make Jason White pay for this horrible crime,” Kevin Glasheen, the mother’s attorney, said in a statement.