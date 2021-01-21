National
Which team is your state rooting for in NFL championship games? Map shows favorites
Utterly gutted that your favorite NFL team didn’t make it to the AFC and NFC championship games? Then this map designed by CBS Sports sure as heck won’t do you any favors.
But if you’re looking to see who America is rooting for, you’re in luck.
According to Total Pro Sports, the graphic “used geotagged Twitter data and fan hashtags to show who all states are rooting for in the Championship games.”
While some states will likely come as no surprise — like Missouri and Kansas rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs — others seem a little out of sorts.
Who expected California hopping on the Bills Mafia bandwagon? In fact, on a state-by-state basis, the Bills have the most support of any remaining NFL team with 22 states in their column.
Another thing is for certain: Boston still has lingering feelings for their former golden boy quarterback, Tom Brady, who is looking to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Super Bowl during his first year in the NFC.
Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine are all pulling for the Buccaneers and the former New England Patriots quarterback, the map shows.
And, of course, Twitter users had some questions regarding the results.
Tampa Bay takes on the Green Bay Packers at 3:05 p.m. EST in the NFC championship game on Sunday, followed by the AFC championship game between the Buffalo Bills and Chiefs at 6:40 p.m. EST.
The winners of each game will face off in the Super Bowl on Feb. 7 in Tampa, Florida.
