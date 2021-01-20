16-year-old shot during vigil for teen shot and killed on same street, Texas cops say

A 16-year-old boy was shot during a vigil Tuesday for another 16-year-old boy who was shot and killed. Houston Police Department

A vigil at the spot where a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Monday in Houston became the scene of a second shooting just one day later — with another teenage boy struck by gunfire, police said.

Houston police responded to Jarmese Street for the second straight day Tuesday, the department wrote on Twitter. The teenager shot Tuesday was conscious and breathing when transported to the hospital.

The boy was caught in the crossfires when a female at the vigil fired shots in the air, leading to someone not at the vigil to fire back in their direction, KHOU reported.

The woman was taken into custody, but police are still searching for the second shooter, according to KHOU.

Police said the boy was shot in the back but is expected to survive, according to KTRK.

The first shooting occurred Monday afternoon, also on Jarmese Street, Houston police said. The 16-year-old boy died at an area hospital.

He was shot while playing video games and it’s unclear if it was accidental, the Houston Chronicle reported.

“The people who were in the room all ran out and left the victim behind,” Lt. Larry Crowson told KTRK of the first shooting.