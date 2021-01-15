One of the most elusive creatures on the Outer Banks photographed atop utility pole

A bobcat was photographed atop a utility pole on Bodie Island, proving the shy creatures live on North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

An Outer Banks man apparently accomplished the impossible when he photographed an animal so rarely seen that most people refuse to believe it exists on North Carolina’s barrier islands.

Brian Van Druten of Buxton not only photographed a bobcat — he found it in broad daylight as the cat was sitting atop a utility pole.

The image was shared this week by Cape Hatteras National Seashore, which said the photo was taken recently on Bodie Island.

“Not long after climbing to the top of the pole, the bobcat was seen shimmying backwards down the pole before successfully leaping from the pole to the ground,” the park reported.

Bobcats are known to prowl the shadows of the entirety of mainland North Carolina, but the barrier islands present countless challenges, including sparse fresh water, limited food and harsh weather such as frequent flooding.

Even getting to the islands is a challenge: The bobcats may sneak over on bridges, but coastal flooding is also known to snatch creatures off the mainland and wash them up on Outer Banks beaches

“Bobcats are so elusive that most locals don’t know they exist in the Outer Banks,” OuterBanksBlue.com reports.

“However, every so often one of these short-tailed felines decides to take a beach break and surprise everyone. Bobcats are about twice the size of a domestic cat and are most often seen at dawn or dusk.”

Bobcats are expert hunters, known to feed on rodents and venomous snakes, mostly in the dark, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission reports. They can weigh up to 40 pounds and stand 30 inches at the shoulder when fully grown, the state says.

Sightings of bobcats occur most often in North Carolina during their mating season, which takes place February through March, the state says.