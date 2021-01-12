Charming house featured on HGTV’s ‘Fixer Upper’ is for sale in Texas. Take a look

The charming cottage, dubbed ‘the bicycle house,’ was featured on the first season of HGTV’s hit show. Screen grab from Realtor.com

It was given a complete makeover during the first season of HGTV’s hit series “Fixer Upper,” and now, the charming cottage known as the “Bicycle House” is on the market in Waco, Texas for $550,000, according to Realtor.com.

The house, that was built in 1910, was given a complete facelift by show hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines during episode 12 of the first season of the program.

“Our client wanted to bring this house back to life in order to surprise her husband,” Joanna Gaines’ blog said. “They are both enjoy biking and running and wanted to be close to Cameron Park in Waco. The house is around the corner from the park – the perfect location!”

According to the SF Gate, the house was put on the market by its owners in 2017 following the makeover. The price was set at $375,000 then but after being on the market for a bit, the cottage was listed as a vacation rental, which is currently $263 a night.

It did sell in 2018 for $293,770, SF Gate said, and that “the current owner picked it up as an investment property, and it’s been a successful short-term rental ever since.”

The quite and cozy house is a three-bedroom, two-bath single family home that spans across 1,516 square feet.

The listing agent, Josh Barrett, told SF Gate that he’s been fielding calls about the listing since “word got out that one of the rarely available ‘Fixer Upper’ homes had once again surfaced on the market.”

“Fixer Upper” was a popular reality television show that started in April 2014 and ran for five seasons. The show inspired the spin off, “Fixer Upper: Behind the Design.” In 2019, Chip and Joanna Gaines announced that they were launching a media company called “the Magnolia Network” with Allison Page, former president of HGTV.