Bank robber hits traffic jam – then cops at a crash scene spot her, Texas police say

A bank robbery suspect in Bryan, Texas, was stopped in a traffic jam due to a crash during her getaway and officers recognized her in the vehicle, police say. Getty Images | Royalty Free Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Texas woman failed to get any money in her bank robbery attempt, police say.

Then it got worse for her.

The woman threatened to hurt employees and demanded cash Wednesday morning at the First Convenience Bank in Bryan, police say. After she didn’t collect any money, the woman left.

Meanwhile, bank employees reported the robbery and a description of the suspect. Then officers at the scene of a crash spotted a similar car that was stopped by the accident. When they took a closer look at the driver, an officer realized it was the suspect, police say.

Marilyn Romanos, 53, of Calvert was charged with robbery, police say. She could go to prison for up to 20 years, the Bryan-College Station Eagle reported.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.