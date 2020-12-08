Driver smuggled 40 immigrants inside a 109-degree semi into Texas, feds say

Ridgeland, South Carolina man Eloy Martinez-Carranza pleaded guilty to smuggling 40 immigrants in a 109-degree truck at the U.S. border in Texas, officials say. Photo by Getty Images

A South Carolina man admitted to smuggling dozens of immigrants inside a 109-degree truck at the U.S. border, authorities say.

Eloy Martinez-Carranza, 35, of Ridgeland pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring to transport illegal aliens, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas.

In October, a border patrol police dog alerted agents to people inside the semi driven by Martinez-Carranza at a checkpoint in Laredo, authorities say. Inside, agents discovered 40 undocumented immigrants, including three unaccompanied children, authorities say.

The investigation led agents to a “stash house” with 22 more undocumented immigrants, including more unaccompanied children, authorities say. Jose Maria Ramirez, a 28-year-old Laredo man, pleaded guilty in November after he was accused of operating the house, according to court documents.

Both men are scheduled to be sentenced in March. They could go to prison for up to 10 years.

