Child cries he ‘won’t do it again’ as woman dangles him over a balcony, Texas cops say

A woman in Texas was arrested after police say she held a small child over the ledge of a third-floor balcony to punish him.

A Drug Enforcement Administration agent was conducting surveillance in San Antonio this week when he saw a woman — later identified as 25-year-old Desirae Korus — pull a small boy onto an apartment balcony, according to arrest documents reviewed by WOAI.

The agent said he heard the woman yell “are you going to touch that again” while holding the child over the ledge, the outlet reported.

The child — described as being 3 or 4 years old — was roughly 35-feet above the ground as he cried “don’t drop me” and promised that he “wouldn’t do it again,” arrest documents indicate, according to KSAT.

The agent told officials the woman threatened to drop the child before pulling him back over the ledge and letting him go back inside, the outlet reported. The agent got out of his car, noted the apartment number and contacted police.

When police arrived, Korus refused to answer the door, WOAI reported, but court records indicate that she was arrested and booked into Bexar County Jail on Thursday.

Her relationship to the child is not known.

Korus is charged with endangering a child, risk of bodily injury. Her bond is set at $20,000, records indicate.

She is awaiting indictment and due in court on Jan. 5.