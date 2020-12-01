San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
The largest herd of elk in North America is on the move and blocking roads, park says

Thousands of elk are clogging up the roadways in Grand Teton National Park, the park said.

As the cold sets in at the Wyoming national park, the elk will migrate south from Grand Teton, the park said Tuesday on Facebook.

"Movin' right along, we'll share the loadWe don't need a map to keep this show on the road" - The MuppetsThe elk are...

Posted by Grand Teton National Park on Tuesday, December 1, 2020

“The elk are movin’ right along to their winter range on the National Elk Refuge,” the park wrote. “Each year, thousands of elk migrate south from Grand Teton and other areas by following seasonally available food and forage.”

Sometimes the elk use the roads within the park on their path south. It’s likely that visitors will see large groups gathered near or on the road, the park said.

These elk are part of the largest herd in North America, according to the National Park Service. The nearly 11,000 elk migrate across several areas in the region, including the National Elk Refuge, Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Park, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said.

