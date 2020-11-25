Two cities in Texas are among the 10 best in US for retirees, report says

If you’re retired and looking for the right city to call home, look no further than the Lone Star State — two Texas cities made Retirement Living’s list of the Best Cities to Retire to in 2021.

El Paso nabbed the No. 3 spot on the retirement planning site’s list. San Antonio ranked 9th.

Miami snagged the top spot.

Retirement Living assessed cities on several metrics across three main categories: health care, affordability and quality of life.

El Paso’s affordable senior care, low crime rate and low cost of living helped launch the city into the top three, researchers said.

The West Texas city of about 680,000 also has a high percentage of the population over 65 (12.5%), making it easy for retirees to “build a social network,” according to the report.

El Paso’s medical service capacity could be improved, researchers said, but all-in-all, El Paso’s affordability makes it one of the best cities in the U.S. for retirees to call home.

Researchers praised San Antonio for its low cost of living and high acreage of parkland.

The South Texas city is home to roughly 1.5 million people and has several public gardens, more than 200 parks and 80 walking trails, making it ideal for retirees who enjoy the warmth and being outdoors, according to the report.

San Antonio’s average crime rate and the cost of its retirement communities are less than ideal, researchers said, but the city offers abundant access to health care facilities and dentists.

Here’s Retirement Living’s full list:

Miami, Florida Jacksonville, Florida El Paso, Texas Atlanta, Georgia Tulsa, Oklahoma Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Louisville, Kentucky New Orleans, Louisiana San Antonio, Texas Mesa, Arizona