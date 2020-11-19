‘Home Alone’-inspired Airbnb rental in Texas features imagery from iconic 1990s movie

An Airbnb in Dallas is modeled after the “Home Alone” house and provides plenty of imagery from the iconic movie. Airbnb

You can now relive Kevin McCallister’s childhood at a home inspired by the 1990 movie “Home Alone.”

The Dallas home available on Airbnb provides plenty of ’90s nostalgia and imagery from the movie starring Macaulay Culkin. So watch out for the booby traps!

Each item in the home was hand picked to provide a true “Home Alone” experience, according to the listing. The home is appropriately named “The Kevin.”

You’ll even get Kevin’s favorite food — cheese pizza — delivered to the home during the stay.

Along with VHS movies available to watch, feel free to yell out, “Guys, I’m eating junk and watching rubbish! You better come out and stop me!” during your stay.

Other imagery includes a Michael Jordan cutout near the window, a spider in a bedroom modeled after Buzz’s and aftershave in the bathroom that Kevin did not enjoy.

The Airbnb is $190 per night and is listed through the end of January. Up to six guests can stay in the home.

The real “Home Alone” house is in Winnetka, Illinois. It sold for $1.585 million in 2015, according to the Chicago Tribune.