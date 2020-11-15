Bunk beds sold by Walmart, Amazon and others recalled after collapsing, causing injuries

Someone snoozing in the top bunk of a bunk bed shouldn’t have to fear suddenly winding up on the floor. That’s why 26,000 Zinus metal bunk beds have been recalled.

The problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The welds that secure the upper bunk can come apart, causing the upper bunk to collapse, posing fall and injury hazards.”

And Zinus knows this because it has happened 13 times, the notice states, “including three reports of multiple welds simultaneously failing. Of the 13 reports received, three resulted in bumps and bruises after the consumer fell to the floor from the upper bunk when the welds failed.”

This covers three model codes — OPLBB, NTBB, RTBB — sold on amazon.com, Walmart.com, wayfair.com, HomeDepot.com and Overstock.com from December 2016 through January 2020. The company is offering a full refund or a repair kit with reinforcement brackets.

Zinus Bunk Bed, model NTBB U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Zinus Bunk Bed model RPBB U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Whichever consumers choose, they can contact the company at 800-613-1225, Monday through Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Eastern time Monday through Friday; via email at retrofit@zinusinc.com; or go to the Zinus website.

