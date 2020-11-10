Man accused of crashing into planes at airport now faces DUI charge, California cops say

A man was arrested after crashing his car into parked planes at Reid-Hillview Airport in San Jose, police said.

Santa Clara County deputies said they responded to a collision on Saturday afternoon and discovered an injured driver later identified as 54-year-old Hung Nguyen, CBS San Francisco reported. Nguyen had damaged three airplanes with his car, police said, and was taken to a hospital with “non-life threatening injuries.”

Deputy Russell Davis said Nguyen was driving a mid-size SUV and crashed through two fences before slamming into a parked airplane, according to KTVU. The collision also damaged two other planes and the wall of a hanger, police say.

There were no other reported injuries.

“I’m not a structural engineer, but it’s not safe to walk in the hangar at this point,” Davis said, according to KTVU.

Nguyen was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and will be booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail upon his release from the hospital, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.