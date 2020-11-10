Veterans can get free coffee, meals and more at these restaurants on Veterans Day

Veterans Day is Wednesday, and several restaurants want to say thank you to service members past and present.

From hot coffee to buffets to dessert, here are some of the places veterans and active service members can get free food on Nov. 11.

Starbucks

Veterans, military service members and military spouses can get a free 12-ounce brewed coffee at participating Starbucks locations on Nov. 11.

The coffee giant said it will also donate 25 cents for every hot brewed coffee sold nationwide on Veterans Day.

Find your nearest Starbucks here.

Dunkin’

The doughnut chain is giving veterans and active duty military members a free doughnut of their choice at participating Dunkin’ locations nationwide on Nov. 11.

The offer is limited to one per customer. It’s only available in-store only and can’t be redeemed through the app or mobile ordering.

Find your nearest Dunkin’ here.

Casey’s General Store

The convenience store is offering free coffee to all service members, past and present, at all of its 2,200 stores on Veterans Day.

Fine your nearest Casey’s here.

Buffalo Wild Wings

The restaurant chain is giving away a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries to veterans and active service members on Nov. 11.

The offer is available for dine-in or takeout orders. You must show proof of service to redeem.

Find your nearest Buffallo Wild Wings here.

Chili’s

Veterans and active military personnel can get a free meal from Chili’s special Veterans Day menu on Nov. 11, the company said. The offer is only available in-store.

Available entrees include Chicken Crispers, Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas and Chicken Cajun Pasta, among others.

Find your nearest Chili’s here.

Red Lobster

Veterans, active military members and reservists can get a free appetizer or dessert on Veterans Day.

Appetizer offerings include Seafood Stuffed Mushrooms, Crab-Stuffed Shrimp Rangoon and Mozzarella Cheesesticks, among others. Desserts include vanilla bean cheesecake, key lime pie and more.

To receive the offer, show your military ID or proof of service.

Find your nearest Red Lobster here.

California Pizza Kitchen

Veterans and active military service members can get a free entree from Califronia Pizza Kitchen’s Veterans Day menu on Nov. 11.

Offerings include pizzas, salads and pastas. The free entrees are available for dine-in and walk-in takeout only, the company said. You must be in uniform or show your military ID or other proof of service.

Find your nearest CPK here.

Cicis Pizza

The pizza chain is offering a free adult buffet to veterans and active service members on Nov. 11. The offer excludes drinks and is only available for dine-in.

To redeem the offer, you must have your military ID, be in uniform, have a photo of yourself in uniform or other proof of service, Cicis said.

Find your nearest Cicis here.

Golden Corral

The buffet chain is giving away vouchers for a free meal to veterans and active military service members throughout the month of November.

Go to a participating restaurant to get your voucher. They’re redeemable from now until May 31, 2021, for dine-in Monday through Thursday, the company said.

Find your nearest Golden Corral here.

7-Eleven

Veterans and active service members can get a free coffee or Big Gulp at the convenience store on Veterans Day. To redeem, you must be a 7-Eleven rewards and Veterans Advantage member.

Find your nearest 7-Eleven here.