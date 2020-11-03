‘Trump ‘hearts’ Jerry Jones and Cowboys’ banner flies over Philadelphia, photos show

The banner appeared a day after the Eagles beat the Cowboys 23-9 on Sunday evening. Twitter screen grab courtesy of @_Travishughes

If people in Philadelphia happened to take a look up in the sky Tuesday, they would have seen a banner that illustrates President Trump’s friendship with Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys.

The plane-pulled banner read: “Trump ‘hearts’ Jerry Jones and the Cowboys” — just two days after the much-hated Cowboys were defeated by the Eagles in Philly.

The political ad was sponsored by Rural America, according to Philly Voice.

This plane is currently circling Philadelphia with a banner that says "TRUMP <3'S JERRY JONES & THE COWBOYS" pic.twitter.com/jSWaNnqJym — Travis Hughes (@_travishughes) November 3, 2020

One person on the ground even got video of it circling the sky.

Ok this just won #ElectionDay for me. The plane is flying around #Philly with a banner that says “Trump ️’s Jerry Jones and the @dallascowboys.” #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/cQXghjprBE — Marion Leary MSN MPH RN (she/her) (@marionleary) November 3, 2020

Jones isn’t usually one to express his political affiliation one way or another, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram has reported, but he showed concern for Trump when it was revealed that Trump had contracted the coronavirus.

“By the way, while we’re talking about that, I want to express my sensitivity and concern for the President,” Jones said during a radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan, a Dallas/Fort Worth sports station. “But, again, no one in the world has the ability to handle this COVID any better than the office of the President of the United States.

“I’m very confident that he’ll be able to continue governing and really, really, I’m sure that he has anticipated this knowing him. He’s the hardest worker you’ve ever seen. Knowing him, he’ll be able to go right on through and hopefully not miss a beat.”

NBC Sports and other media have made the “what could’ve been” connection in saying that if things went differently decades ago, it would be Trump who would be the owner of the Cowboys. In the early 80s, Trump had the opportunity to purchase the Cowboys for $50 million, but ended up passing to purchase the New Jersey Generals in the USFL for $10 million. The USFL failed after three seasons and the Cowboys went on to win three of their five Super Bowls in the 1990s, and are now worth $5.7 billion, the highest valued sports team, according to Forbes.

The Cowboys are now worth $4.8 billion, according to Forbes. In 1983, Donald Trump had his chance to buy them for $50 million. pic.twitter.com/eHV5smzmuw — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 18, 2018

Anyway, the plane and its pilot seem to have good timing since the Cowboys lost in an ugly fashion to the Eagles on Sunday evening in prime time, 23-9. Even though Philadelphia had fewer than 250 yards and turned the ball over more than four times, they still managed to embarrass the Cowboys, who are in next-to-last place in the NFC East.