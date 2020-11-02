Teen babysitter killed while trying to stop man from stealing truck, Colorado family says

A man has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder after a family said a teenage babysitter was killed trying to stop him from stealing a truck from a farmhouse in rural Colorado.

Trevor George was arrested Friday and booked into Weld County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, motor vehicle theft and felony menacing, among other charges, the Weld County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The family of a young girl the babysitter was watching said the babysitter was shot and killed while trying to prevent George from stealing a truck, CBS 4 reported. The family accused George of attacking — and almost killing — the young girl and her mother before running away, according to the Denver TV station.

Colorado State Patrol, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Collins Police Department and Loveland Police Department officers followed George’s car and used a Taser on him at a gas station before taking him into custody, according to the news release.

George was evaluated at the gas station by medical personnel before being taken in for questioning, police said.

Police said the identity of the victim is being withheld until next of kin is notified.