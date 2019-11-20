Charlotte rapper DaBaby gets music industry respect with his first Grammy nominations

The rising star of Charlotte-based rapper DaBaby has officially gone legit with news that he earned two Grammy nominations.

It was announced Wednesday that he is in the running for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance, a category that pits him against such industry heavy weights as Cardi B, Nipsey Hussle and Offset.

Also nominated in the rap performance category is J. Cole, who lives in Raleigh. Winners will be announced Jan. 26 on CBS.

DaBaby has yet to comment on the nominations via his Twitter or Instagram accounts.

The nominations are for the song “Suge,” which was released in March with a video filmed in a neighborhood near west Charlotte’s Freedom Drive-Toddville Road area.

Its appearance in the Best Rap Song category could earn awards for the two writers, Jetsonmade and Pooh Beatz.

DaBaby’s star has been rising since he signed a deal with the prestigious Interscope Records in January.

He released the album “Kirk” in September and The Washington Post predicted it had a shot at being nominated for Best Rap Album. However, DaBaby was shut out of that category by major acts like Dreamville, Meek Mill, Tyler the Creator, YBN Cordae and 21 Savage.

Like many rappers, DaBaby’s popularity built slowly with a series of mix tapes and videos on YouTube that earned millions of views. His latest track “BOP on Broadway” has gotten 13 million views since being released Nov. 15, according to YouTube.

In November 2018, the rapper was a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man in the Walmart on Bryton Town Center Drive in Huntersville.

DaBaby, who was born Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, defended his actions in a YouTube video, explaining he was shopping with his children when someone pulled a gun “and tried to take my life,” the Charlotte Observer reported.

He was tried in June before a Mecklenburg County District Court judge and found guilty of misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon, the Observer reported. The 27-year-old rapper was sentenced to a year of unsupervised probation.

Below are the categories he is nominated in.

Best Rap Performance (for singles or tracks only):

“Middle Child,” J. Cole

“Suge,” DaBaby

“Down Bad” Dreamville featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy

“Racks in the Middle.” Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

“Clout,” Offset Featuring Cardi B

Best Rap Song:

“Bad Idea,” Ybn Cordae ft. Chance The Rapper

“Suge,” DaBaby

“Gold Roses,” Rick Ross ft. Drake

“Down Bad,” Dreamville featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, Earthgang & Young Nudy

“A Lot,” 21 Savage ft. J. Cole