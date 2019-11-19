Trump notices NC man’s rap video featuring a giant MAGA hat. He may meet the president

Sure, the giant Make America Great Again hat was easy to notice.

Still, Bryson Gray of North Carolina was excited when President Donald Trump acknowleged his rap video.

“YOOOOOOOOOO TRUMP TWEETED THE #MAGACHALLENGE OH MY GOD!” he wrote earlier this month on Instagram.

The social media post that got the president’s attention explains the MAGA competition, in which Trump supporters share videos of their original rap songs.

“I want y’all to [make] your own rap to it too then tag me!” Gray wrote on Twitter. “Lets make liberals cry!”

But Trump raised the stakes a bit higher, offering an invitation to Washington D.C.

“I will be announcing the winners of the #MAGACHALLENGE and inviting them to the @WhiteHouse to meet with me and perform,” he wrote on Twitter. “Good luck!”

The MAGA slogan became popular during Trump’s 2016 campaign, and the president has been spotted donning the headwear.

Gray, who lives in Greensboro, first got the White House’s attention when he wore an oversized MAGA hat outside a campaign rally in September in Fayetteville, NC. There, WNCN cameras caught the red brim spanning beyond the width of Gray’s face.

“Thank you Bryson!,” the president wrote in an Instagram post that included a clip from the news station.

Days later, Gray tweeted his now-viral rap video, again featuring a giant red hat.

“I bought the biggest MAGA hat,” the song said. “I did it just to flex.”

So why does Gray continue to wear the attention-grabbing hats?

He told McClatchy news group some may feel afraid to put them on.

“I’m willing to be the extreme so other people can be comfortable,” he said Monday in a phone interview.