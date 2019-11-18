Shooting reported at Walmart in Oklahoma

City officials in Duncan, Oklahoma, say there have been reports of a shooting at Walmart. Google Maps

A shooting was reported at a Walmart iin Oklahoma, officials say.

The shooting occurred Monday morning at the Walmart in Duncan, Oklahoma, a town of about 22,000 residents located 80 miles south of Oklahoma City, according to a city news release.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, three people were killed in the shooting, according to KOKH.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The shooting happened about 9:45 a.m., according to a Facebook post by The Duncan Banner.

Nearby schools were put on lockdown, but that has since been lifted, Duncan Public Schools wrote on Facebook.

People in the area were asked to be looking for a person wearing all black, KOKH reported.