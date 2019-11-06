Graphic video shows Michigan cop car hit and kill boy. His family wants you to see it

Norman Hood, 11, was killed after a Calhoun County, Michigan sheriff’s deputy hit him while driving to a burglary, police say. Screengrab from WXMI.

A graphic video shows a Michigan police officer speeding to a burglary — without emergency lights or sirens — hit and kill an 11-year-old boy on a minibike, media outlets report.

The child’s family wants the public to see the dashcam footage, WXMI reported.

Warning: This video contains graphic content.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Norman Hood was riding his “pocket motorcycle” across a street in Battle Creek, Michigan, in late May when a Calhoun County sheriff’s deputy hit the boy, who died at a hospital, the Battle Creek Enquirer reported. A prosecutor declined to charge the deputy, and Norman’s family is suing the county and deputy for $25 million, the newspaper reported.

TV stations broadcast the video Tuesday after Michigan State Police, who investigated the death, released a redacted version in response to a Freedom of Information Act request.

While it blurs Norman’s body after he’s hit, the video does show the moment the deputy hits the boy as he tries to cross the street, throwing him across the road.

Michigan State Police did not immediately respond to an email from McClatchy news group seeking the video and comment on the investigation.

The deputy did not have his sirens or emergency lights activated, WILX reported. He was driving 66 mph in a 30 mph zone, WXMI reported.

Norman’s sister, Regina Hale, argues that the deputy should have been charged with a crime and the video proves it, according to WXMI.

“It is to show that the officer could have prevented himself from hitting my brother if he was doing his job correctly,” Hale told WXMI.