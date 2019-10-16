Intense video shows train barreling toward unconscious driver on tracks in Utah

SHARE COPY LINK

An intense video shows a Utah state trooper run toward a car parked on the railroad tracks as a commuter train barrels toward it.

The Utah Highway Patrol released dash camera footage of the close call Wednesday morning in Centerville near Salt Lake City.

The video shows Trooper Ruben Correa arrive at the scene after hearing about a vehicle on the tracks, police said. Correa spotted red taillights on the tracks and ran up an embankment toward the vehicle. He stumbled and fell, then continued toward the vehicle.

In the distance, the bright lights of a Front Runner commuter train get closer and closer.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The video shows Correa open the door of the vehicle and pull out the unconscious driver as the train is just feet away. About a second later, the train smashes through the vehicle as Correa and the driver tumble down the embankment.

“At that point, I actually wasn’t really thinking,” Correa told KSL. “I was just doing my job.”

Michael Rapich, colonel of the Utah Highway Patrol, applauded the “heroic action” of Correa.

An incredible and heroic action by Trooper Ruben Correa. We are so grateful that the Driver and Trooper are safe after this extremely close call. Well done Trooper Correa!!! https://t.co/kNoYH30317 — Michael Rapich (@ColonelRapich) October 16, 2019

Utah Transit Authority officials said on Twitter that no one was injured during the crash.

Thank @UTHighwayPatrol for your diligence this morning. Fortunately, no one was hurt in this morning’s collision.



And thank you to our #FrontRunner team who responded so quickly and got the train back on schedule. https://t.co/hRHDVoQl0R — UTA (@RideUTA) October 16, 2019

Police said the driver had a medical problem before driving off the road and onto the tracks, according to KSL.