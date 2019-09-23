Armed woman tries boarding school bus holding kids after it hit her car, SC cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A minor car accident on Thursday ended with an armed woman trying to board a South Carolina school bus, media outlets report.

The woman was changing lanes as the school bus was pulling onto the road in North Charleston, and police say the bus driver unknowingly hit her car, causing minor damage, according to WCIV.

The driver, 25-year-old Brendysha Liner, followed the bus, which was carrying 15 students, to a stop where the driver was trying to let two children off, WCBD reported.

She then got out of her car, and the driver told police she came up to the bus and started banging on the door with a gun in attempt to get inside, according to WCBD.

The bus driver drove away, but Liner continued to follow it, WCSC reported.

Dorchester County sheriff’s deputies responded and didn’t find a gun on Liner or in her car, according to WCSC, and she told them it was just her cell phone in her hand.

But after further investigation, Liner was arrested Saturday and charged with pointing and presenting a firearm, disturbing schools, and carrying a weapon onto school property, WCIV reported.

She was released after posting a $55,000 bond, according to WCIV.