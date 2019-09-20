Duo on meth call cops for home invasion, but they’re the ‘intruders,’ Michigan cops say

(Not so) smooth criminals Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.

Two residents in Michigan frantically called 911 to report a home invasion last week, media outlets report.

They had seen two people on a home surveillance video inside their house on Sept. 13 in Alpena, a town on the northeast coast of Michigan, WHSB reported.

Michigan State Police arrived and quickly searched the house, WHSB reported. However, the troopers couldn’t find any intruders, according to WHSB.

So, the residents showed police a surveillance video of the culprits, according to WPBN. That’s when police realized the residents had actually been watching themselves on camera, according to the news outlet.

The troopers determined that the duo was high on drugs and reported finding a “small bag of meth,” WWTV reported.

Michelle Idalski and Stephan Tucker were arrested, according to WWTV. They were charged with possession of methamphetamine, WPBN reported.