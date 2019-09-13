Bank robber killed in wild Texas police chase that tops 130 mph, dashcam video shows

High speed police chase ends in a fatal crash A chase with a bank robbery suspect in Lufkin, Texas reached speeds over 130 mph until the man crashed and died after hitting spike strips, police say. LeEdward Hopkins was killed. Tony Mitchell, 42, was at large. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A chase with a bank robbery suspect in Lufkin, Texas reached speeds over 130 mph until the man crashed and died after hitting spike strips, police say. LeEdward Hopkins was killed. Tony Mitchell, 42, was at large.

A bank robbery suspect crashed and died while trying to escape Texas cops in a car chase that topped 130 mph, police say.

Two men robbed a bank about 11:30 a.m. Thursday in Wharton, a small town about an hour southwest of Houston, police said in a news release. The robbers got away, but cops received information that one of the suspects was driving in Lufkin roughly seven hours later, police said.

A police officer and constable pursued the suspect driving a black Dodge Challenger, police said. They drove in front and behind the car with their sirens wailing, video shows. The constable also tried to shoot out the suspect’s tires, police said.

“Stop the vehicle,” the police officer told the driver over a public announcement system, video shows.

But the driver swerved around the constable’s patrol car and sped off, video shows. The constable chased the driver, reaching 131 mph, video shows.

Cops further up the road set up spike strips, and the driver ran over them, police said. Then he spun off the road and crashed into a line of trees bordering a golf course, video shows.

“It’s on fire,” the constable said, video shows.

The constable then drove over a putting green on the golf course to find the car smoking and mangled, video shows.

Police said 43-year-old Houston resident LeEdward Hopkins was killed in the crash, according to the Lukin Daily News. “An undisclosed amount of cash and a loaded pistol with additional magazines were located in Hopkins’ vehicle,” according to police.

Tony Mitchell, 42, of Houston, who’s suspected of robbing the bank with Hopkins, is still on the run, police said.