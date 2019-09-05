Officers use Taser, kill man reaching for gun during arrest for pot, Missouri cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A man in Missouri is dead following an attempted arrest for marijuana possession, police say.

Police say they were patrolling a St. Louis neighborhood known for its drug activity early Thursday when they noticed several people congregating around a car, police commissioner Col. John Hayden said during a news conference.

When two officers approached the car, they noticed the driver had marijuana in his lap, Hayden said. Officers tried to get the man out of the car, but he resisted, causing one officer to attempt to use a Taser on the suspect, Hayden said. It was “unsuccessful,” but Hayden would not elaborate on the failure.

Police say the suspect then reached for a pistol in his pocket and a struggle for the gun ensued. One of the officers fired a shot at the suspect, hitting him in the chest, Hayden said.

CPR was attempted, but the suspect — described as a black man in his twenties — was taken to an area hospital were he was pronounced dead, Hayden said.

Police say a 7-year-old girl was in the car and jumped out of the car to find her mother, who was nearby, at some point during the incident.

Police say the suspect’s revolver was recovered along with the marijuana.

The officers involved are described as being 28 and 24-years-old and members of the police force for 4 years and 2 years, respectively.