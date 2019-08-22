Man fired from KFC pulls knife, stabs coworker protecting the manager, Indiana cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

One person was stabbed after a man was fired from his job at an Indiana KFC on Wednesday, police say.

Joshua Moser, 26, had just arrived for his shift at the Valparaiso fast food restaurant when management told him he had been fired, police said in a Facebook post.

Police say an Indiana man ‘aggressively approached’ his former manager with a knife after being fired. Screengrab: WLS-TV Twitter

Following the news, Moser tried to “aggressively approach” his manager while holding a knife, police say. Other employees tried to restrain Moser, but one was stabbed during the tussle, suffering injuries to the hand and arm.

Moser then left the restaurant and slashed his manager’s tires before taking off on foot, police say.

After being pointed in the right direction, officers caught up with Moser and arrested him without incident, police say.

His charges include aggravated battery and intimidation with a deadly weapon, police say, and he’s being held at Porter County Jail.