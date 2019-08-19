Dirty diaper flies out of window and smacks into a trooper’s car, Indiana cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

An Indiana state trooper was driving on the interstate Sunday night when something came flying from the car in front of him, he says.

It was a dirty diaper, Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said.

Littering is always bad....



Littering by throwing a used diaper out of the car window right in front of a police officer is asking for a ticket...



....especially when diaper hits said police officer’s #PressHardFiveCopies #Ewww — Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) August 19, 2019

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Wheeles said he was driving home from working a shift at the Indiana State Fair when the litter hit his car, according to the Indianapolis Star.

“It hit my car and bounced a couple of times,” Wheeles told the newspaper. “It’s not something I could really let fly.”

A passenger in the backseat said “the wind blew” out the diaper, denying he had littered, Wheeles told WRTV. But Wheeles gave the man a ticket for littering, the Indianapolis TV station reported.

Luckily for Wheeles, the dirty diaper didn’t cause any damage or require him to wash his car, the Indianapolis Star reported.

Some of Wheeles’ colleagues and others on Twitter had some fun with it, while some criticized litterers.

My guess is that even though you “Pamper”ed them with kindness and the “Luv” of a public servant, this stop didn’t end with a “Huggie”s. pic.twitter.com/VBkDtPTFTf — Sgt. Ted Bohner (@ISPBremen) August 19, 2019 pic.twitter.com/mLEjmclwhU — Gary whiteley (@Garbo1313) August 19, 2019 Well that makes for a crappy day for you. I am sorry people are so dumb. — Lisa Neice (@lneice) August 19, 2019 Ran over a dirty diaper once...dang near had to replace tire smell lingered for so long. — Etonian (@craft1377) August 19, 2019 They should have to do community service and pick up trash for a month!!! Tickets do nothing. — Todd (@pioneergunner) August 19, 2019