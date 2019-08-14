Woman who poured hot oil on boyfriend has past of attacking lovers, La. officials say

What to do if you think a friend might be a victim of domestic violence Vicki Bourus, executive director of the Family Justice Center of Georgetown and Horry Counties, gives some advice for those wondering what to do if a loved one might be a domestic violence victim. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Vicki Bourus, executive director of the Family Justice Center of Georgetown and Horry Counties, gives some advice for those wondering what to do if a loved one might be a domestic violence victim.

A Louisiana woman with a history of brutally attacking her boyfriends will spend the next 35 years behind bars.

Theresa Fondell Ealy, 54 of Shreveport, pleaded guilty in March in connection to an April 2018 incident in which she poured hot cooking oil on her boyfriend while he was sleeping, burning much of his body and “greatly affecting his vision and hearing,” according to a release from the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office.

She was also arrested for stabbing “her most recent victim” in 2009 and was convicted of attacking and nearly killing him with a shovel in 2014, the release said.

In 1986, she was convicted of manslaughter and, in 2015, was convicted of domestic second-degree battery for stabbing another boyfriend with a screwdriver multiple times while he was sleeping, according to the release.

She has also been convicted of felony possession of scheduled narcotic and “unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling,” the release said.

On Tuesday, she pleaded guilty “as a multiple offender” in Caddo District Court and was sentenced to 35 years in prison by Judge Katherine Dorroh, the release said.

“Judge Dorroh could have sentenced Ealy to a life sentence, but the pleading was arranged to give Ealy what will be, at her age, effectively a life sentence and was in accordance with the wishes of her victim, who wanted her to be shown leniency,” the release said.