Man poses as ride-share driver, sexually assaults woman he met online, Illinois cops say

What is sexual violence? Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives.

A woman in Illinois was sexually assaulted after getting in a car she believed to be her ride-share service, police say.

Jason Taylor, 28, has been charged with criminal sexual assault after he made contact with a woman in her 20s on a dating app, Evanston police said in a news release. Taylor then posed as a driver for a ride-share service and picked up the woman before sexually assaulting her in the car, police allege.

Jason Taylor, 28, is charged with criminal sexual assault after police say he met a woman on a dating app then posed as her ride-share driver before sexually assaulting her. Evanston Police Department

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

While investigating, police discovered Taylor had made a number of attempts to meet with college students in the area, though they all declined, according to the release.

Northwestern University issued a security alert cautioning students that Taylor had been using a fake Tinder profile and had also made attempts to contact Loyola University students, WLS-TV reported.

Northwestern police believe Taylor may have been linked to “acts of sexual violence” outside of Illinois, as well, according to the news outlet.

Taylor posted his $100,000 D bond and his court date is pending, police say.