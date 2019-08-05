Cat shot in head with arrow after 7 cats vanish in 2 days in Nebraska, officials say

What can you do to stop animal abuse? Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse.

A family in Nebraska was met with a gruesome scene when their cat returned home on Saturday night.

A family in Kenesaw says someone shot an arrow their pet cat’s head, the Adams County Feline Coalition wrote in a Facebook post.

A family says someone shot an arrow through their cat’s head, a local organization says. Screengrab: ACFC Facebook

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In photos posted online, the arrow seems to have narrowly missed the cat’s left eye.

The cat was rushed to a nearby animal clinical where it is in critical condition, but alive, according to the post.

The ACFC says that in the 48 hours leading up to the event, seven cats had gone missing in the area. Two traps used by the ACFC were also been vandalized beyond use, they said.

Screengrab: ACFC Facebook

The ACFC say they contacted area law enforcement and are asking anyone with information to contact the organization.

Facebook users have responded with disgust over the misfortune of the “arrow cat.”

Screengrab: ACFC Facebook

“This not only sickens me and makes me sad, it makes me extremely angry. What right does someone think they have to destroy life, especially a pet of a loving caring family,” one user wrote.

“Absolutely horrible. That cat didn’t deserve this. With a little love and care, this feline friend will be running around again soon,” wrote another.

My heart hurts. This is sick. And unfortunately, this is what the world is coming to. No one cares about anyone or anything.”