National
Drunk driver at Taco Bell pours liquor into drive-thru worker’s mouth, Oregon cops say
(Not so) smooth criminals
An Oregon woman accused of drunken driving pulled up to a Taco Bell drive-thru window early Saturday, but it’s what happened next that caught the eye of authorities, KATU reported.
The woman reached “through the open drive-thru window and (poured) alcohol into the employee’s mouth WHILE STILL IN HER CAR,” wrote Washington County sheriff’s officials on Facebook.
And it all happened right in front of a sheriff’s sergeant waiting her turn in the drive-thru line, KATU reported.
The sergeant arrested Elianna Aguilar-Aguilar, 23, of Cornelius on suspicion of drunken driving after she pulled out of the Beaverton drive-thru, according to the Facebook post. She had a blood alcohol content of .12, deputies.
Aguilar-Aguilar had a bottle of Hennessy cognac in her vehicle and admitted smoking marijuana, KOIN reported. She did not know the Taco Bell employee.
The sheriff’s Facebook post dubbed it the “weirdest DUI arrest of the weekend.”
Comments