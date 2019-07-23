‘Bro, what are you doing?’ Watch scooter weave across 5 lanes of busy Texas interstate

A man wearing headphones and a green backpack weaved through five lanes of rush hour traffic Monday morning on the interstate in Dallas, video shows.

The rider was apparently on a Lime scooter, a dockless ridesharing service available in Dallas, and it’s not illegal to use on the interstate, media outlets report.

Josh Weatherl captured the video with his dash cam shortly before 9 a.m. Monday on Interstate 35 near the city’s downtown, the video shows.

“Bro, what are you doing?” Weatherl says repeatedly, as the rider calmly looks over his shoulder and crosses through traffic, the video shows.

Weatherl said it appears the rider felt comfortable using the scooter in busy traffic, according to KXAS.

“I think this is probably not the first time that he’s done this before if I had to venture a guess,” Weatherl told the Dallas-Forth Worth TV station. “He was totally calm and cool. Just looking behind him and making sure he can change lanes.”

It may not even be a problem if the rider and others keep taking scooters onto the interstate.

According to the city’s dockless vehicle ordinance, there isn’t a prohibition from using scooters on the interstate, The Dallas Morning News reported. But a spokesman for Lime said the rider was unsafe, and scooters shouldn’t be take onto freeways, according to the newspaper.