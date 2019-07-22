Woman falls from roller coaster ride during special needs event at Illinois carnival

Experience the new record breaking Maxx Force roller coaster at Six Flags Great America Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, IL., debuted its new roller coaster Maxx Force on July 2, 2019. The ride features the fastest launch in North America, and tallest double inversion and fastest inversion in the world. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, IL., debuted its new roller coaster Maxx Force on July 2, 2019. The ride features the fastest launch in North America, and tallest double inversion and fastest inversion in the world.

What should have been a fun trip to the carnival turned into every carnival-goer’s worst nightmare on Thursday.

During a private event for people with special needs at Plainfield Fest in Plainfield, Illinois, onlookers saw the unthinkable: a woman falling from a small roller coaster, WMAQ reported.

The roller coaster, known as the Iron Dragon, had a broken track that caused one of the roller coaster’s cars to derail, police said in a news release.

The 45-year-old woman fell five feet and landed on the asphalt, the Northwest Herald reported. Law enforcement officials saw the whole thing.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A 45-year-old Plainfield woman fell from a small roller coaster onto asphalt Thursday night at Plainfield Fest. https://t.co/X7nkMJF52U pic.twitter.com/xlHTlrK4hh — KaneCounty Chronicle (@kcchronicle) July 20, 2019

“It happened so fast. We were 50 feet away; we heard a noise and saw her fall out,” Plainfield Fire Chief Jon Stratton said, according to the newspaper.

The woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment, WMAQ reported.

Justin Williams, 41, was on the Iron Dragon with his two daughters, ages 7 and 10, the Daily Chronicle reported. Williams says his daughters, who are both on the autism spectrum, were “traumatized.”

“We got one lap around, and on the second lap things started to feel really unstable,” Williams said, according to the newspaper. “It felt like we sloped inward and crashed down. To my left side, I saw a woman fly by me.”

This comes just days after a pendulum carnival ride in India snapped, killing two people, CBS reported.

The Illinois Department of Labor, Amusement Ride and Attraction Safety Division is investigating the incident, the Patch reported. The ride was dismantled and did not reopen.

Plainfield Fest is an annual event that “brings together great food, music, crafters, businesses and fun for all ages!” according to their Facebook page.