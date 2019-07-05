Burglar steals juice, then gets stuck on his back and screams for help, Kansas cops say

These (not so) smooth criminals should stick to their day jobs Sometimes the “perfect crime” doesn't quite play out as intended. Here are some criminals who could use some practice. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sometimes the “perfect crime” doesn't quite play out as intended. Here are some criminals who could use some practice.

A Kansas man awoke early Tuesday morning to screams for help coming from the basement, media outlets report.

Matthew Hawkman, 41, went downstairs to find a man trapped in his father’s inversion table, unable to free himself from the apparatus that’s used for decompressing backs, according to KSAL.

When Hawkman asked what the man was doing in the house, he simply replied, “They told me to come here,” the radio station reported.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Screengrab from KWCH

Hawkman then helped the man out of the inversion table and led him out of the house, the Salina Journal reported. Saline County sheriff’s deputies responded to the burglary and started investigating, according to the newspaper.





Hawkman’s father, Robert Hawkman, said the man was only wearing shorts and he later found his driver’s license, shoes and a bottle of cranberry juice stolen from the house lying in the yard, according to KWCH.

Jamey Sanders, 39, was arrested and faces a charge of aggravated burglary, KSAL reported.

“We kind of just let the neighbors know that (they) might want to consider locking your doors, because it could happen to anybody,” Robert Hawkman told KWCH.