Mom was caught on camera running over her toddler – twice, Texas authorities say

A 26-year-old mother told police she thought her 3-year-old son was a speed bump when she reversed her SUV over his body, killing the boy outside a Houston apartment complex, prosecutors said.

Houston police who investigated the June 11 incident called the toddler’s death an “unfortunate accident,” KTRK reported.

“The 3-year-old child ran behind her vehicle as she backed out of her parking spot,” a police lieutenant initially said after the death, according to the TV station.

However, authorities continued investigating and obtained surveillance video that captured the boy’s death, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

The footage shows a far different story than what the boy’s mother Lexus Stagg told police, prosecutors said.

Video obtained by KTRK shows a white 2006 Lincoln Navigator reversing as three children chase it, and then it drove forward.

That’s when Stagg struck the 3-year-old boy, prosecutors said. The boy was still stuck under the front right tire when Stagg continued driving and hit him with the rear right tire of the 5,600-pound SUV, prosecutors said.

“Car’s aren’t toys and playing chicken with your kids isn’t a game,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a news release.

Stagg was charged Friday with criminally negligent homicide. Though prosecutors asked for her to be jailed on $50,000 bond, the magistrate set it at $1,500.

“You should be playing Peek-A-Boo with a three-year-old instead of forcing him to try and dodge a 5,600 pound deadly weapon,” said Sean Teare, chief of the district attorney’s vehicular crimes division, according to a news release.