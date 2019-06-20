Netflix promises Christian group it will stop making a TV show that it never made

Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ star David Harbour in KC, talks about season 3 David Harbour, who plays Chief Jim Hopper in “Stranger Things,” stopped at Union Station to talk about what he loves about the show. The hit Netflix show's third season will be released July 4. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK David Harbour, who plays Chief Jim Hopper in “Stranger Things,” stopped at Union Station to talk about what he loves about the show. The hit Netflix show's third season will be released July 4.

A Christian group launched a petition in the hope of getting Netflix to cancel “Good Omens,” a television show based on the best-selling novel by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman.

The problem? It’s an Amazon Prime show.

The internet had a field day and now, Netflix UK & Ireland is getting in on the fun.

ok we promise not to make any more https://t.co/TRPux36kcX — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) June 20, 2019

“We promise not to make anymore,” it wrote.

“Good Omens” follows a demon and an angel as they try to prevent the end of the world.

The petition has been signed by more than 20,000 people and is the work of Return to Order, a branch of the US Foundation for a Christian Civilization, the Guardian reported.

I love that they are going to write to Netflix to try and get #GoodOmens cancelled. Says it all really. https://t.co/8WNxCY1YmV — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) June 19, 2019

Netflix receiving those petitions to cancel Good Omens: pic.twitter.com/gOynrU5Nei — marine is in a very bad mood (@TearsOf10th) June 20, 2019

CAN YOU GET NETFLIX TO CANCEL GOOD OMENS pic.twitter.com/r5QG8wfAhR — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) June 20, 2019

OMG, just checked Netflix, it’s like Good Omens was never even there! These are powerful forces at work. — James Moran (@jamesmoran) June 20, 2019