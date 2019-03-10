Stolen Disneyland souvenirs worth $13,000 found in California traffic stop, cops say

A man caught illegally passing a school bus in Kern County last week got in even more trouble following a search of his car, according to California highway patrol officers.

An officer stopped the driver of a Nissan Sentra Friday in the Rosamond area after he passed a school bus that had its red flashing stop sign extended, officers with highway patrol’s Mohave area wrote on Facebook Saturday.

The man, whom officers did not identify, was driving with a suspended license — and a search of his car revealed $13,000 in stolen Disneyland merchandise, officers wrote on Twitter. Highway patrol posted pictures of the stolen goods, which appear to be Disney-themed pins.

Officers said on Twitter that drugs “and other illegal items” were also discovered in the Nissan. Highway patrol said on Facebook that “illegal paraphernalia” was found. Officers said they took the man to the Kern County Jail.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Tribune

The man was pulled over around 3:30 p.m., the Press-Enterprise reports.

Pins at Disneyland cost between $10 and $15, and it was not clear “where the pins were stolen from or whether they were taken all at once,” but a Disney spokeswoman was looking into the alleged theft, according to the newspaper.

CHP - Mohave Area

Highway patrol officers said on Facebook that they had warned earlier in the week that officers would be ramping up school bus safety enforcement.

Photos posted on Facebook show a highway patrol SUV sitting behind a school bus with the stop sign extended, as well as the Nissan being towed. Another photo shows dozens and dozens of Disney pins laid out on a table.

Highway patrol is working with Disneyland to return the stolen merchandise, according to the Facebook post.

And once the souvenirs are back, Disneyland can “return to being the happiest place on earth,” officers wrote.