Coyote shows up sitting by sink in restroom at Nashville’s uptown convention center

Coyotes have become notorious for showing up where they’re not wanted, but Nashville may be the first city in the nation to admit catching one in a restroom at its convention center.
The coyote was found sort of relaxing on the counter by the sink, checking out itself in the mirror, according to a photo tweeted by the Metro Nashville Police.
It happened Sunday night and the coyote was apparently “just scared” when animal control showed up to arrest it, said the tweet.
TV station WSMV says the coyote “ran past a security checkpoint” shortly before 10:30 p.m. on a day when the center was hosting a boat show. It got trapped in one of the restrooms, the station reported. (Media outlets haven’t said if it was a men’s or ladies room.)
Police tweeted that the coyote was taken into custody with catch poles and ushered to a waiting police car. It was then driven “to a wooded area and safely released,” said the tweet.
Animal Control Director Lauren Blackstone media outlets she believes strange coyote encounters are going to continue, due to Nashville’s rapid growth, reported TV stations WVLT and WSMV.
“I don’t want to say coyotes in bathrooms are going to become the norm,” she told WVLT, “but because of intrusion into their habitat, it’s going to be close living.”
