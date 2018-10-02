Missing hiker’s body found by searchers in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

The body of missing hiker Susan Clements was found by search crews in Great Smoky Mountains National Park late Tuesday afternoon, the park said in a news release Tuesday night.

“Her body was found approximately two miles west of the Clingmans Dome parking area, and 3/4 mile south of the Appalachian Trail,” the release said.

“Our hearts are with the family and friends of Ms. Clements,” the park’s news release said. “The park would like to extend our appreciation to the many agencies and organizations that participated in the search effort.”





Mitzie Sue “Susan” Clements was with her daughter on Sept. 25 when they became separated, park officials said. Trained searchers had combed 500 miles of trails in the park, The Charlotte Observer reported.

The 53-year-old Clements lived in the Cincinnati suburb of Cleves, the park posted on Facebook last week. She and her daughter were on the Forney Ridge Trail when they separated, according to the post.

