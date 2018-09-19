‘You killed my mom:’ Man stabs tow truck driver who ran woman over, Mass. cops say

A road rage incident in Watertown, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning left a woman dead, her adult son in custody and a tow truck driver in the hospital with stab wounds, according to authorities.

The bloody scene also left witnesses in the suburban Boston community in shock.

Around 11:20 a.m., a man driving a flatbed tow truck hit and killed a woman in her late 60s or early 70s who had been walking at a busy intersection, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office. That’s when a man, who witnesses said is the woman’s son, attacked the driver, the Boston Globe reports.

“You killed my mom!” the man yelled, according to witnesses, as he stabbed the driver five times in the torso, the Globe reports.

At a press conference, authorities did not confirm the attacker’s relation to the woman who was killed, but said he is “believed to be related to the victim.”

“We are in the process of notifying the next of kin so we are not releasing the identification of anyone at this point,” District Attorney Marian Ryan said at the press conference.

Witnesses say truck driver accidentally struck a woman crossing street with another man. Enraged, the man pulled the truck driver out of his cab and started stabbing driver. Female pedestrian has died. Condition of truck driver unclear. Man taken into custody. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/IYsPfmbZE5 — Jonathan Choe NBC10 Boston (@choenbcboston) September 19, 2018

The driver was hospitalized after the attack and is in critical condition, Ryan said.

“The driver was running for his life,” witness Moe Taha said, according to NBC Boston. “I brought water and I brought rags. Yeah, a lot of rags because they are bleeding a lot.”

Getting closer look in front of Yana Grill in Watertown. Witnesses say tow truck driver stumbled in asking for help after being stabbed. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/H30kZoAd1p — Jonathan Choe NBC10 Boston (@choenbcboston) September 19, 2018

Another witness, Zeidan Taha, said the attacker was “furious” after the woman was struck — and that he started screaming in the street, whipped out his knife and used it on the driver, the Globe reports.

“The son went crazy,” Zeidan Taha said of the 40-something attacker, according to the Globe. “The guy kept stabbing him and chasing him all over around the truck,”

Zeidan Taha said the truck driver screamed “I didn’t see her! I didn’t see her!” to the knife-wielding attacker who chased him, Wicked Local reports.

When police got to the scene, the woman was pronounced dead. The attacker was taken into custody, and was then treated at a local hospital, the district attorney said.

Chris Hagopian, who works near the intersection where the road rage unfolded, said there were “cops everywhere” after the “crazy” and “horrible” incident, the Boston Herald reports.

“It’s just so sad,” Hagopian said, according to the newspaper. “I don’t know what’s going on, and I don’t want to watch the news to find out.”

Moe and Zeidan Taha, who own and manage businesses in the area, said they captured a recording of the violence on their cell phones and gave the footage to police, Wicked Local reports.