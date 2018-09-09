Fast-food worker hurls hot grease when women complain about their order, police say

Three women in a Checkers fast-food drive-through early Saturday in Philadelphia had a complaint - their order was wrong, reported KYW-TV.

When an employee denied any mistakes, the women “refused to leave” the drive-through lane, the station reported.

That’s when the Checkers worker started flinging hot grease out the window at them, reported WTXF.

She wound up hurling three pans of grease at the customers, despite a co-worker’s initial attempts to restrain her, reported WPVI.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“We were arguing back and forth, but that doesn’t give her the right to throw grease on us,” a witness told the station. “She wasn’t hit, she wasn’t threatened. We didn’t do anything to her.”

The grease splashed on the car and hit one of the women on the thigh and forearm, the station reported.

Police arrested the Checkers employee in the 3 a.m. incident in southwest Philadelphia, which sent the injured woman to a hospital, reported WTXF.

The woman, who suffered first-degree burns, was treated and released, reported KYW-TV.

Checkers, founded in 1986 in Mobile, Alabama, has 577 corporate- and franchisee-owned restaurants. It also operates 297 Rally’s eateries after acquiring the chain in 1999.

In a statement, the fast-food chain said the incident took place at a franchised restaurant, reported iRadioPhilly.

“The franchisee is taking this incident very seriously, and the manager involved is no longer with the company,” the statement read. “That behavior was completely unacceptable, and does not represent the values of the hundreds of Checkers employees who serve our Philadelphia guests every day. The franchisee is cooperating fully with the police in their investigation.”