Man stomped 83-year-old neighbor’s head 74 times — then left him for dead, Texas cops say

The Texas murder suspect’s family members “broke down in tears” as they watched surveillance footage implicating him in the brutal killing, police said.

The video caught their family member — Silvano Echavarria, 23 — leaving the area the night he beat an 83-year-old neighbor to death on Aug. 5 in Pasadena, Texas, according to a police report. Echavarria punched the man near the man’s car 25 times, and kicked and stomped the man’s head roughly 74 times, the video showed. Police said Echavarria walked away from the victim twice, but kept returning, attacking him a total of three times.

Echavarria either patted down or rifled through the man’s pockets, and then left him for dead, police said.

A police officer patrolling the neighborhood would discover Pedro Munive’s body later — just before 7 a.m. — tucked in between two cars at the apartment complex. Munive lay unmoving and bleeding, with wounds across his face and ear, according to a police report. He had no pulse at the time.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

After looking at surveillance camera footage, police shared the video with the public on Aug. 6 — and the very next day, an anonymous tip came in pointing authorities to a suspect who lived with his mother in an apartment complex near where the man had been killed, police said.

Police interviewed Echavarria’s mother, as well as his mother’s other children and a woman who was four months pregnant with Echavarria’s child, the police report said. They told police Echavarria had been abusing drugs recently, and was becoming more violent. He had physically fought his mother just two days before Munive was killed — and that’s when the family had last heard from him, police said.

U.S. Marshals and local law enforcement arrested Echavarria on Friday morning near Lacombe, Louisiana, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office. He’s being held as a fugitive and is wanted on murder charges in Harris County, Texas.

“This suspect mistakenly thought he could escape justice by crossing state lines,” U.S. Marshal Scott Illing said, according to WGNO.

Munive’s family said the 83-year-old had been collecting aluminum cans outside the apartment complex when he was murdered, KTRK reports.

Munive’s daugther, who he lived with, said collecting the cans around 5 a.m. each morning was a part of her father’s daily routine, according to police.

“He was one of the greatest men I knew. He helped raise me. He was a dad to me,” a grandson named Mario said, according to KTRK.

Neighbors described the horror of knowing Munive’s body was found just steps from their homes — with one saying she could still make out his blood days after the beating death, the Houston Chronicle reports.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” said neighbor Clarissa Limonez, according to the Chronicle. “I feel like they should have washed away the blood better. Every time we step outside I can still see it.”

An autopsy revealed that Munive died of “extensive” brain hemorrhaging, police said.